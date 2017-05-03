From building to books

Warren Mueller’s son, Jacob, was in high school when he suggested to his father that they work together to write a book.

“I thought it was a good idea,” Warren said. “We could critique each other’s work, share ideas and have a project that would bring us together.”

Warren had never thought of writing before, but felt that as an engineer he would approach it with his usual logistical frame of mind.

“I thought I’d develop a structured outline, map out a plan, and fill in the blanks,” he said.

“It didn’t take long for me to realize that my experience in critical thinking and planning did not necessarily prepare me for creative writing,” Mueller said. “But I didn’t completely give up the idea of writing. It was during a vacation that I shared my thoughts of writing with my mother-in-law. I wanted to capture the ‘fantasy’ world we all explore in our dreams that never seem to align with reality when we are awake.” With his mother-in-law’s encouragement, Warren once again put pen to paper.

Mueller’s life had never been focused on the creative world. He lived the early part of his life in Milwaukee, moving to the southwestern Illinois region in 1984 as an engineer in environmental services. With his wife and two children, he built a life in that field until his retirement in 2016 and now resides in Edwardsville. But after that first attempt at writing, he continued to harbor a desire to share his thoughts and dreams in the printed word.

“Once I realized that you cannot ‘plan’ a written work but rather have to take an idea and let the story write itself, I discovered this passion for writing,” Warren said.

His first published works focused on the non-fiction genre, exploring religious areas of interest to Mueller.

“Truth Seekers: Bible Topics” delves into the written word of the Bible and discusses Mueller’s interpretation of those works. “Truth Seekers: Mormon Scriptures and the Bible” is a comparison of the two works and the conflicts with the works and history. “Truth Seekers: Objections to Christianity” is as it sounds: an essay-style writing focused on objections to the Christian faith. In all, Mueller takes his Christian background and experiences — he has been a member of the Catholic, Baptist and Presbyterian churches as well as a non-denominational affiliation — as a frame of reference.

Mueller’s most recent publication, “The Past and Future King,” is book one of his Dawn Harald Trilogy. It is a fictional story about a young boy coming of age.

“I found writing fiction to be very energizing,” Mueller said. “In many ways, the story writes itself.”

The latest book tells the story of Tom, a young boy in his pre-teen years. It takes place in a medieval setting, at a time of kings and farmers and a segregated society. Tom is the son of a farmer. He befriends a merchant named Willet who opens his world to books, much to his father’s objections. Through those books Tom delves into a world of good vs. evil and fantasy vs. reality. The book follows Tom through a fantasy world, complete with demons, elves and trolls. Books two and three of the trilogy will release beginning in late 2017 and will follow Tom during a time when the kingdoms are in turmoil.

Mueller says he has not made a complete departure from his logical world of engineering.

“I am working on a lake ecology research project in Milwaukee,” he said.

The project, involving research with friends and colleagues and publication of research papers, allows him to return to his engineering world when he’s not touring to publicize his books.

Mueller’s latest book is available in bookstores, through Amazon and directly through Balboa Press. It is an appropriate read for young and old, and would make a good summer reading book for young teens who enjoy the world of fantasy and adventure so popular today.

warrenmueller.com

