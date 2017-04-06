Get your hoop on at the Confluence Tower

HARTFORD — Learn the fine art of hula hooping at the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8.

Join master hula hoopers Jennifer Smith and Erin Delaplain, both of St. Louis, as they bring their trademark hooping skills to the tower’s Davis Plaza. They will offer tips and techniques to successful hula hooping. Some hula hoops will be available but it is suggested people bring their own because of limited quantities. This is a free event, although there is a charge to tour the tower.

Hula hooping has enjoyed a resurgence as a fitness routine and as an art form. Hula hooping is not just for children anymore. Hooping is often considered cardio without the counting and improves core strength, tones stomach, arms, and thighs. It is a low-impact, high-energy workout.

Smith has been hooping for over three years in the region and is a hula hooping instructor. She teaches hula hooping as another form of meditation, yoga, and also as a metaphysical experience. She has performed throughout the region with double hoops, LED performances and dancing with fire.

Delaplain has been hoop dancing for three years. She is a local teacher of hula hooping and has performed on stages throughout the Midwest showcasing the joy and benefits hooping can bring to a person’s life.

The tower is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for veterans and active military and senior citizens, $4 for children 12 and younger and children 2 and younger are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

Hula Hooping at the Tower is sponsored by SMS Engineering. For more information, call (618) 251-9101 or visit the events page at ConfluenceTower.com.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter