Girl Scout Golf Classic set for May 15

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will hold its 28th annual Girl Scout Golf Classic at Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville on May 15.

This year’s event features, for the first time, the Million Dollar Shoot-Out, where four lucky golfers will have the chance to make a golf shot for $1 million.

“We are excited to be hosting our golf classic at Sunset Hills Country Club and very excited about the Million Dollar Shoot-Out,” said Tricia Higgins, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois communications and development manager. “We encourage you to come out and support our Girl Scout Golf Classic. We are still looking for more golf players and teams and have many wonderful corporate sponsorships still available.”

During the past 27 years, the event has raised more than $825,000 to support girl program development, girl financial assistance and to maintain and improve Girl Scout camps. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois provides a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience for more than 12,400 girls and nearly 5,000 adult volunteers in Southern Illinois.

Presenting sponsors include:

The Korte Co.

Siemer Milling Co.

Strano & Associates Real Estate, Angie Zahn Managing Broker

Additional golf classic sponsorships include:

Gold Sponsor ($5,000)

Silver Sponsor ($2,500)

Bronze Sponsor ($1,500)

Daisy Sponsor ($1,000)

Dinner Sponsor ($1,000)

Million Dollar Shoot-Out Sponsor ($1,000)

Tee Sponsor with team ($850)

Lunch Sponsor ($750)

Team (Foursome) $700

Beverage Cart Sponsor ($500)

Bucket Raffle Sponsor ($500)

Cart Sponsor ($500)

Longest Drive Sponsor ($500)

Tee Sponsor ($200)

All sponsorships include opportunity to provide a goody bag item.

For information or to become a player or sponsor, call Tricia Higgins at (618) 692-0692 or email thiggins@gsofsi.org.

GSSI is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region and is a Proud Partner of United Way.

