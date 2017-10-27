Glen Carbon holiday shopping promotion to start Nov. 4

GLEN CARBON — It’s not too early to start thinking about shopping for the holidays, and the village of Glen Carbon will reward those who shop early and local.

The annual Holiday Trolley Tour and Merchant Bingo will begin Saturday, Nov. 4, in Glen Carbon. To make it easy to get around, a free shopping trolley will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Cottonwood Plaza to local businesses. Shoppers are encouraged to pick up a tour pamphlet that includes a merchant bingo card at Village Hall and participating businesses or at the hospitality tent in Cottonwood Plaza on Nov. 4. Shoppers who visit the 20 participating businesses and have their card fully stamped are eligible to enter for a cash prize drawing of $750, $375, and $150. Merchant bingo runs from Nov. 4 through Jan. 2.

“We want to encourage people to shop local this holiday season,” said David Coody, the village’s building and zoning administrator. “We hope that Holiday Trolley Tour and Merchant Bingo will again spark interest in local shopping as we support our local businesses this holiday season.”

Participating businesses include Bauer Hite Orthodontic, Cassens & Sons Inc., Eden Retirement Center, Best Buy, 54th Street Grill & Bar, Hair She Blows Inc., Miss Bailey’s Poppy Patch, Wooden Nickel Pub & Grill, Coal Miner’s Pizza & BBQ, Tricked Out Leather Works, Elite Hair Gallery, Vinnie Mac, Madison County Pest Control, Exactime Watch & Clock, Newstep Orthotic Labs/Allison Shoes Inc., My Treasure House, Cluck Associates AllState Insurance, Za Za’s Nail & Spa, Ooh La La Spa, and The UPS Store.

Also available on Nov. 4 will be Photos with Santa at Cottonwood Plaza. Connie’s Creations Photography will be on hand to snap photos of children or adults with Jolly Old St. Nick. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are also available by calling (618) 806-7016.

For more information, contact Coody at (618) 288-7502.

