Glo Bingo benefit on tap April 29 for Alton Little Theater

GODFREY — Alton Little Theater will shine with a special “glow” when the Board of Directors presents a fundraiser, Glo Bingo, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1713 Stamper Lane.

The fundraiser will benefit the summer’s youth programs and kick off the 84th season in style. The season opens with “Bingo, The Musical” in September, a zany tale of four lifelong friends who enjoy singing and dancing through bingo parlors, marriage, mishaps and life. Guests attending Glo Bingo can win free tickets for the season opener and compete for $1,000 in cash prizes. A 50/50 drawing, a silent auction and a prize for “Most Fun Table” will add to the night’s action. Local actors and celebrities will be on hand to make sure everyone has a grand time playing the newest craze.

Guests must be 18 or older to attend. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and includes 6 bingo cards, a glow hat and a glow dabber. There will be a cash bar, but tea, soda and water will be provided. Guests are encouraged to wear “glowing” apparel and bring their own wacky fun to the spring fundraising event. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling (618) 462-3205.

altonlittletheater.org

