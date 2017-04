GODFREY — Author A.L. Noble of Godfrey will host a book release and signing party for her first novel, “The Turning,” from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Tony’s Ranch House, 3330 Godfrey Road.

The public is invited to the event. More information about the author is available online.

alnoble.myfreesites.net

facebook.com/alnoble77writer/

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter