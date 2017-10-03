Going Rogue

× Expand Photo by Denny Patterson Jeremiah and Chantel Harvey are the artistic and executive directors of Alton’s up-and-coming theater company, Rogue Theatre, at the Old Milton Schoolhouse. Its doors will be open to the public for the first time during the Small Business Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

Alton will soon have a new space for aspiring actors, singers and comedians.

Rogue Theatre is an up-and-coming theater company at the Old Milton Schoolhouse above Maeva’s Coffee. Founded by married couple Jeremiah and Chantel Harvey, their goal is to provide an outlet for anyone who wishes to participate in the arts.

“I have been active in theater since 2001 and got my start at Alton Little Theater,” Jeremiah said. “In 2005, I went back to school at SIUE and obtained a theater education degree. My passion became difficult to pursue once I started a family and working. I left the theater for about four years but got the itch again. One of the things we sorely lack here in Alton — we have one professional theater and Bankside Rep, which you don’t hear too often about. Other than that, that’s it on this side of the river. We wanted to give people an option. All our entertainment dollars are fleeing. So that’s when we decided to try and open a professional theater here in Alton.”

Chantel says she and Jeremiah chose to operate out of the Old Milton Schoolhouse because they already have a great working relationship with the owners and it caters to a certain demographic, thanks to Maeva’s.

The first show, “A Night of Ionesco: The New Tenant and The Lesson,” will be Nov. 10-12 and Nov. 17-19. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

“We are a completely different type of experience,” Chantel said. “We want to do shows that are a little more boundary-pushing, edgier and will explore social commentary. Campy is fun and I love doing them, but we want to do something else entirely.”

“Not everyone wants to go to the theater and see a feel-good, happy show,” Jeremiah said. “We may see musicals later down the road, but definitely more shows like ‘Bat Boy’ and the musical about Lizzie Borden. I’m also looking at radio play styles where the actors will sit on stage reading a script while projections are going on behind them. We don’t have the space for a huge production, but we have the space for musicians, projections and a place for the actors to sit. You will see things in here reimagined and taking on a new twist.”

In addition to live theater performances, Rogue Theatre will offer improv, stand-up comedy, live music, jam sessions, movie nights and workshops for children and adults.

“We want to offer so much,” Chantel said. “Movie nights, board game nights. Surprisingly, I have had a tremendous amount of people interested in swing dance lessons, so we’re going to get that set up. We have a kids Harry Potter night on December 2. Parents can drop off their kids and go out to dinner or go home and sleep. No judgments here. The kids will be sorted into their houses and each house will have a prefect, we’ll make wands and screen the first movie.”

As a part of their vision, Jeremiah and Chantel also said it’s important for actors and tech personnel to be paid for their time.

“We are asking people to come in and donate their talent and expertise,” Jeremiah said. “We feel it is important for them to be compensated. Artists of any form are usually on the lower end of the pay scale. Instead of being with us for six weeks, you could easily do something else that will bring you an income.”

Rogue Theatre will officially open its doors to the public Saturday, Oct. 7, during the Milton Schoolhouse Small Business Open House. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees will not only receive the chance to step into the newly built space, but also meet Jeremiah, Chantel, and others who helped transform this theater from a dream to a reality. Members will be on hand to answer questions and talk about what’s coming up. A few theatrical mini-events will take place throughout the day.

“We don’t want you to be bored anymore,” Chantel said. “We want this to be a full-time job to entertain the people of Alton so they don’t have to drive somewhere else to have fun. The goal is not to become rich or build an empire, but reach out to the artistic community. Come over and play. Connect with us. I want to bring issues that matter to people in a way many have not seen before. I want to reach out to the youth here who are not exposed to the arts at all.”

Jeremiah agrees.

“Art is just as important as math, social studies and science,” he said. “Each subject solidifies critical thinking, to think outside the box. I would love to see the arts in this area blow up. I would like to be an advocate for the arts in Illinois and the Metro East. This area has a tremendous amount of talent, and it needs an outlet.”

For more information on Rogue Theatre, email theatrerogue@gmail.com or connect on their social media pages, including Facebook and Instagram. The official website will be available soon.

