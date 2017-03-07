Granite City students to stage production of “Rapunzel”

The 2017 Granite City High School Theater Department Children’s Spring Production of “Rapunzel” will be Wednesday, March 22, to Saturday, March 25, at the GCHS Performing Arts Center.

Performance times

9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, student matinée

7 p.m. Thursday, March 23

7 p.m. Friday, March 24

7 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Plot

After receiving the healing powers from a magical flower, the baby Princess Rapunzel is kidnapped from the palace in the middle of the night by evil witch Evanora. The witch knows that the flower’s magical powers are now growing within the golden hair of Rapunzel, and to stay young, she must lock Rapunzel in her hidden tower. Rapunzel is now a teenager and her hair has continued to grow. The beautiful Rapunzel has been in the tower her entire life, and she is curious about the outside world. One day, a prince scales the tower and is taken captive by Rapunzel. Rapunzel strikes a deal with the charming prince to act as her guide to travel to the place where the floating lights come from that she has seen every year on her birthday. Rapunzel is about to have the most exciting and magnificent journey of her life.

Join GCHS’s Theatre Department as they bring to the stage the time-honored children’s classic, “Rapunzel.” Children of all ages will be fascinated as they meet the evil witch Evanora and her three dragon companions, the brave and courageous Prince Eugene, kings, queens and many other characters.

This year’s cast includes Caitlyn Puhse, Brayden Allen, Grant Cole, Megan Busse, London Kimble, Kate Smith, Jillian Jenness, Graydon Slusher, Wyatt Bridger, Skylar Burns, Kyle Davis, Dawson Pierson, Tyler Clark, Kim Melton and Delilah Donaldson.

General admission tickets are $5 and can be purchased from the Theatre Department or cast members. Tickets will also be available at the door until the production sells out. Reserved seating is $10 and must be purchased in advance.

For more information, call (618) 451-5808.

