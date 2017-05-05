Hartford event to mark National Garden Meditation Day

× Expand yoga

HARTFORD — Escape from the stresses of daily life with an hour of light yoga and meditation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Drive.

This free event will feature certified yoga instructors Theresa Franklin and Gail Herzog from Be Well Now in Alton. They will bring their meditation and yoga skills to Davis Plaza in celebration of National Garden Meditation Day. A few yoga mats will be available to use, but there is limited availability, so it is recommended people bring their own mats. Although this is a free event, there is a charge to tour the tower.

After the class, be sure to take a tour to see the impact local flooding has had on the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers from 50, 100 and 150 feet above ground.

The tower is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for veterans and active military and senior citizens, $4 for children 12 and younger and children 2 and younger are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

Yoga at the Tower is sponsored by SMS Engineering. For information, call (618) 251-9101.

ConfluenceTower.com

