Hartford tower to host April Fools' Day hijinks

HARTFORD — Test your knowledge of Lewis and Clark and the development of the Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower during an April Fools' Day tower tour between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1.

The tower is at 435 Confluence Drive, Hartford. Tower tour rates apply.

Visitors will be encouraged to take part in the “sky-high” version of the game 2 Truths, 1 Lie when they purchase admission for a tower tour. Questions will range from the correct name of the Hartford Castle to figuring out the exact date Meriwether Lewis and Lewis Clark departed the region on their westward journey. Participants will be given a sheet with true and false statements. During the tour, they can figure out which statements are false. At the end of the tours, answer sheets will be distributed so everyone can see how well their internal lie detectors worked.

“We always want to make sure people learn about the tower and the Lewis and Clark journey,” Deanna Barnes, projects manager for the village of Hartford, said. “Playing a game during the tours is another way we can help promote the history and wonder of the region.”

The tower is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission to the tower is $6 for adults, $5 for veterans and active military and senior citizens, $4 for children 12 and younger, and children 2 and younger are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

Spring events at the tower are sponsored by SMS Engineers.

