Herb talk on tap at Madison County Archival Library

EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Historical Society will welcome master gardeners Julie Hamilton and Ellen Nore of the Edwardsville Garden Club for a presentation on the current and historical uses of herbs at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Madison County Archival Library, 801 N. Main St.

The program will conclude with a tour of the Madison County Historical Museum’s herb garden. The garden club created the garden in 1994 and continues to maintain it.

People have harvested herbs for medicinal, culinary and household uses for centuries. Herbs can enhance the flavor of foods, ease pain, or be used as an insect repellent. Their aromatic properties also make them useful in sachets, perfumes or scented lotions.

After the program, the presenters will answer questions about herbs and distribute handouts and a limited number of sample plants.

The library’s regular hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Madison County Historical Museum is closed for renovations.

