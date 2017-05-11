Here are the nominees ...

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Alfresco Art Center

GRANITE CITY — Alfresco Productions earned 15 nominations for the 18th annual Best Performance Awards, scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Skip Viragh Center for the Performance Arts at Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis.

The event is sponsored by Arts For Life, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and celebrating community and youth theater.

A year ago, the Granite City-based theater company had 19 BPA nominations with 1 victory. Mark Lull, principal at Maryville Elementary, became the first Alfresco Productions actor to win a Best Performance Award.

This year, Alfresco got nominations from four of its plays — “Spring Awakening,” “The Fabulous Fable Factory,” “Jekyll and Hyde and “Smokey Joe’s Cafe.”

“Spring Awakening” had the most nominations with seven. The play, performed at the Alfresco Arts Center in April 2016, was nominated for best small ensemble, director (Camille Fensterman and Scott Tripp), choreography (Aaron Williams), lighting design (Diane Wingerter), best actor (Cole Gutmann), supporting actor (Eric Reed) and non-singing actress (Heather Holland-Daly).

“‘Spring Awakening’ was about the sexual awakening of teenagers back in the mid-1800s,” Alfresco artistic director Lisa Fensterman said.

“Jekyll and Hyde,” performed in October, had four nominations. Guttman and Dennis Folwarczny were nominated for best supporting actor and the play was nominated for musical direction (Joel Hackbarth) and costume design (Hackbarth and Donna Carli).

“The Fabulous Fable Factory” had three nominations. Brenda Whitaker, Alfresco’s executive director, was nominated for set design. The play, performed in May 2016, also was nominated for non-singing actor (Ken Elliff) and juvenile performer (Kya Wonders).

“Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” performed in June, was nominated for featured actor (Marshall Jennings).

Alfresco Productions tied Kirkwood Theatre Guild for the fourth-most nominations. Hawthorne Players earned the most nominations with 19, followed by Wentzville Christian Church with 18 and St. Louis Summer Players with 16.

On April 1, the company had five nominations for the Theatre Mask Awards, which recognizes excellence in theater. All of them were from the play “The Normal Heart,” performed in July.

Greg Faupel won the best supporting actor award. “The Normal Heart” was nominated for best large ensemble and Jason Blackburn, Paul James and Mike Hodges were nominated for best supporting actor. Tim Callahan was nominated for comedy direction in “My Three Angels.”

Arts For Life also sponsored the Theatre Mask Awards.

The Alfresco Arts Center will have performances of “Sister Act” and “The Rocky Horror Show” in August and October, respectively.

