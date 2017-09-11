Historic hotel hosts Stanley Steamer enthusiasts

GRAFTON — The Ruebel Hotel is once again hosting the Mid-West Stanley Steamer Car group for an extended stay.

Members of the group will drive their steam-powered cars along the Meeting of the National Great Rivers Scenic Byway to Grafton. They will showcase the classic cars from 5 to 7 p.m. each day through Friday, Sept. 15, in front of the Ruebel Hotel, 217 E. Main St., Grafton.

“Having the cars parked in front of the hotel will give everyone a chance to see these historic cars that people still drive along the roads,” said Mo Khamee, owner and general manager of the historic hotel. “And we are even getting one car that is coming from Australia.”

Stanley cars were manufactured in the United States for nearly 25 years and at their peak were considered one of the most powerful vehicles of their time. The steam engine used vaporizing gasoline and kerosene to power the vehicle. The compact engine created 10 to 20 horsepower and a Stanley Steamer vehicle set the world record for the fastest mile in an automobile in 1906 at 127 miles per hour. The cars were made with a wooden body and could carry two to four passengers. The Stanley car was also one of the most expensive of its time with prices of $3,950 for a sedan compared to Henry Ford’s Model T, which sold for $500.

The Stanley Steamer, often called the Flying Teapot, was eventually phased out when the internal combustion engine hit the automotive scene and the production line closed in 1924. Only about 11,000 cars were produced.

The Ruebel Hotel is among the more historic buildings in Grafton. Built in 1879, it features an original bar from the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair.

