Improv comedy to take stage in Alton

Ed Reggi, founder and artistic director of Paper Slip Theatre, has been entertaining audiences throughout the Midwest for more than 17 years. The improvisational theater company will return to Jacoby Arts Center on May 19 for “Whose Laugh Is It Anyway?,” a family-friendly evening named in honor of the classic improvisational television series. Those who purchase tickets in advance on Jacoby Arts Center’s website will receive a special two-for-one deal.

Paper Slip Theater will perform improvisational comedy at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available for advance purchase at jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Seating will be in rows. A cash bar will be open. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door. The event is sponsored by WBGZ- 94.3 and Old Bakery Beer Company.

If you show your pre-purchased ticket at Old Bakery Brewery the evening of the show, you will receive 10 percent off; or bring your pre-show dinner receipt in to JAC and receive one free ticket with purchase.

Paper Slip Theater is one of St. Louis’ oldest improv theater groups. They will present an evening of performance created spontaneously. The dialogue, action, story, and characters are created collaboratively by the players and the audience in present time, without a script.

For more information, visit the website or call (618) 462-5222.

