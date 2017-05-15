Inaugural Bikes & BBQ festival coming to Alton amphitheater

ALTON — The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater will host its inaugural Bikes & BBQ Festival from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24. The event is presented by FM News Talk 97.1 and Sauce Magazine. Radio host Dave Glover will be on hand with dozens of motorcycles on display, including exotic and custom bikes. The event will feature American classic motorcycles such as Harley-Davidson and Indian, as well as imports like BMW, Honda and Triumph.

“Many of the region’s best BBQ vendors will be on hand, including Pappy’s Smokehouse, Boggarts, Southtown Pub and Capitalist Pig,” Amphitheater Commission Chairman Robert Stephan said.

“We are pleased to be able to add another event to the amphitheater calendar that will bring people from throughout the region to Alton,” Mayor Brant Walker said.

Live music will play throughout from local rockers Joe Dirt and the Dirty Boyz Band.

Barbecue vendors interested in participating should contact Amy Hyde at Sauce Magazine at (314) 772-8004, ext. 102, or ahyde@saucemagazine.com.

Admission is free. Children younger than 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. VIP tickets include two beverage tickets and reserved parking for $25 and are available through the amphitheater's website, Metrotix, Argosy Casino, the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Fox Theatre or charge by phone at (314) 534-1111. All shows are rain or shine; no refunds or exchanges.

Support for the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater comes from Liberty Bank, the city of Alton, Simmons Hanly Conroy, Coors Light-Fritz Distributing, Argosy Casino, Clark Properties Alton Center Business Park, Dr. Pepper 7UP, CNB Bank and Trust, American Family Insurance Gerard Fischer, Allied Waste, Illinois American Water, Roberts Ford, Nautilus Fitness Center, Coleman Country Campers, St. Peter’s Hardware, The Telegraph, Atlantis Pools, Grandpa Gang, Landmark Realty Matt Horn, Quality Pontiac, BJC Healthcare, 1st MidAmerica, Dave Mungenast, WBGZ-1570AM/94.3FM, The Bank of Edwardsville, Arrow Signs and Outdoor Advertising, Ardent Mills, Phillips 66, OSF Saint Anthony’s and Ameren Illinois.

libertybankamphitheater.com

