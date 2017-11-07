It’s all in the "funny" family

Two years ago Alton Little Theater audiences had the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with a zany Minnesota family in Phil Olson’s “A Nice Family Thanksgiving.” The ALT Showplace is now staging an even more hilarious holiday tale with “A Nice Family Christmas.”

Playing for nine performances from Dec. 1-10, evening performances will be at 7:30 p.m. with two Sunday matinées at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling (618) 462-3205 or online at the Alton Little Theater website.

Lee Cox returns as “Mom” in this sequel. Receiving a copy of playwright Olson’s work before it was even published, Cox said she shared it with ALT Director Kevin Frakes with some trepidation, “not being a big fan of sequels. Both Kevin and I laughed out loud many times when we read it, and we knew that was a very good sign.”

Cox said the premise of the play is simple.

“It’s Christmas Eve and a young newspaper reporter, on the brink of being fired, has been assigned a last chance story about a typical family Christmas: his family. He goes home to his recently widowed mother, his zany uncle and eccentric grandmother as well as to battling siblings and neurotic spouses. There’s no shortage of material. One by one, we learn of each family member’s secrets, problems and dysfunctions. When they learn that he’s writing an article with some very personal family information, the fruitcake hits the fan.”

The question then posed to the audience is, “Will the magic of Christmas bring this family back together? Of course it will,” Frakes said. “That’s the thing about family. They drive you crazy, but you really can’t do well without them.”

Both Frakes and Cox said they enjoy the new family members added in the sequel. Cox initially coveted the role of the Grandmother “because she is so outrageous and has the best lines,” but then admitted that, “Pat Kulish, as Grandmother, will be wonderful. And I love once again being ‘Mom’ to Andrew Richards, Nick Trapp, and Hannah Coughtry-Trapp.”

“Brant McCance as Uncle Bob and Pat Kulish as Grandmother are a big part of ALT’s theater family. The core family of six warmly welcomed newcomer Mary Crank to the clan as the oldest son’s wife,” Frakes said.

Crank, from Southern California, said she saw an ALT production at 15 and “got bitten by the theater bug.”

Frakes and Cox say that’s what community theater is all about — “entertaining folks and making a few dreams come true. We love to think of our little show as an early Christmas gift, tied up with laughter and love,” Cox said.

