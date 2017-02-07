Junior Service Club to host 16th annual Kidmania

EDWARDSVILLE — Kidmania, the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon’s annual consignment sale, will be 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 4, at the Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville.

Each year shoppers look forward to the opportunity to browse more than 80 vendors selling reasonably priced baby gear/furniture, infant through tween and maternity clothing. This year, the event’s organizers are making a few changes to provide the best possible shopping experience.

“Our club’s theme this year is Celebrate Local. We decided to keep with that theme and introduce The Marketplace at Kidmania this year,” Kidmania Chair Sara Colvin said. “This section will allow small business owners, such as local boutiques, retailers and direct sellers, to feature their products and gain exposure to nearly 2,000 shoppers.”

If your closets are spilling over with outgrown children’s clothing and toys, you may want to consider purchasing a booth and selling your gently used items. Reseller booths are $40 and come with an assigned space with two tables and chairs.

“Our vendors typically prefer this to swap sites or consignment stores. It’s just four to five hours of their time and they leave with a heavier wallet and lighter totes,” Kidmania chair Zhanell Enloe said.

Sponsorship opportunities for this well-attended community event are also available. Businesses can gain exposure to almost 2,000 shoppers for sponsorship levels ranging from just $20 to $300.

If you’re looking to avoid the crowds, VIP tickets allow shoppers to enter at 7 a.m. and get first pick of the merchandise. VIP tickets are $20 each. General admission is $5 per person. Admission is free for children 12 and younger.

Proceeds from the event will go directly to the more than 35 organizations in the community supported by the club.

For information, email kidmania@edglenjuniorservice.org or visit the websites.

edglenjuniorservice.org

facebook.com/jsckidmania