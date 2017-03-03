Kickball contest to drive group’s fundraising effort

× Expand kickball

ALTON — For the second consecutive year, the Junior League of Greater Alton is hosting a kickball tournament fundraiser.

Showdown on the Playground will take place Saturday, March 25, at the Godfrey Parks and Recreation baseball diamonds off Stamper Lane in Godfrey. Registration will be at 8 a.m. and play will begin at 9 a.m.

“Last year’s tournament was so much fun and a very successful fundraiser,” event chair Sara Lawrence said. “We knew immediately we wanted to host another tournament in 2017. I hope everyone can join us for Showdown and support Junior League’s mission to help women and children in the River Bend area.”

The cost to join the tournament is $250 per team of 10 players. All players must be 18 or older. Teams must have a minimum of two female players on the field and can have two alternate players. Each player will receive a shirt. The tournament is double elimination. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places.

Registration and payment is due by March 14. To learn more and to register a team, visit the league’s website or contact lawrencesara81@gmail.com.

juniorleaguealton.org

facebook.com/JuniorLeagueGreaterAlton