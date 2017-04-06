L&C students to exhibit artwork

× Expand Alex St. Peters’ digital illustration “NES” will be one of more than 115 physical and digital art pieces in the 13th annual L&C Student Art Exhibit, which opens Friday, April 7.

GODFREY — Lewis and Clark Community College’s 13th annual Student Art Exhibition opens with a reception from 5 p.m. to 7 pm. Friday, April 7, in the Hatheway Gallery.

More than 115 physical and digital pieces of artwork by students studying fine arts, computer graphics and web design will be featured. The top entries will receive cash prizes, and the works on display are for sale.

“The annual student exhibit is always a great event and represents the culmination of much hard work by our students over the course of an academic year,” L&C Art Coordinator Chris Brennan said.

Student photographer and computer graphics major Alex St. Peters is showing his art for the first time. His digital illustration, “NES,” is one of only 10 digital artworks selected for the exhibit.

“I created this photo for a digital photography class assignment where we had to make a photo using anything but a camera,” St. Peters said. “I made this image and digital illustration of an old Nintendo I used play with as a child. I like bringing the past and present together in my work.”

Web Design and Computer Graphics Coordinator Steve Campbell said the show is a credit to L&C faculty and students.

“It is always exciting to see the melding of students from our diverse programs and their outstanding pieces on exhibition,” Campbell said.

The exhibit is free and open to the public, and will run through Friday, April 21. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Find out more about the L&C Art program by visiting lc.edu/program/AFAart/ or contact Brennan at cbrennan@lc.edu.

For information about the Computer Graphics program, visit lc.edu/program/computergraphics/ or contact Campbell at scampbel@lc.edu.

