Legendary festival marks 20th year

EDWARDSVILLE — Classic cars, great food and family fun will all be part of the now-legendary celebration of historic Route 66 during the annual Route 66 Festival.

Taking place June 9-10 at City Park in downtown Edwardsville, this year marks the event’s 20th anniversary.

Katie Grable, assistant director of the Edwardsville Parks Department, said there will be something for everyone.

“We’ve added things this year like a rock-climbing wall and a video game trailer to appeal to the older kids attending,” she said.

Balloon animals, face-painting and a cardboard car parade have kept young festival-goers entertained for years.

Historic Route 66 is part of the rich history of the Edwardsville area from a time when the highway brought an influx of travelers from across the country. As part of the original U.S. highway system, Route 66 became one of the most famous roads in the nation.

Period cars plied the meandering ribbon of highway, carrying families to sites like roadside stands, teepee-shaped motels, curio shops and reptile farms. The festival recalls and celebrates memories of that bygone era.

The festival opens at 5 p.m. Friday, June 9. Activities and entertainment at the two-day event will appeal to all members of the family.

Music will be provided during both days of the festival. The bands include The Catapults, The Jeremiah Johnson Band, The Mellow D’s, and Johnny Holzum and The Well Hungarians.

“The music is a little bit of everything, including blues, classic rock and country,” Grable said.

Trolley tours during the event are very popular, she said. Air-conditioned buses are staffed with experts from the Historic Preservation Commission. The guides provide information about Edwardsville’s many historic sites.

Food booths provide something for every palate from barbecue to fried egg rolls, along with a complete menu of typical festival foods. Staples like corn dogs and funnel cakes will be among the more traditional festival cuisine available for purchase.

Domestic lagers, microbrew beers and mixed drink vendors will provide refreshments to adults during the festival.

Artisans and crafters will display and sell their items in the park.

“It is not just a flea market,” Grable said. “All of the items are original and handmade.”

The popular classic car show begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, on the parking lot of Cassens Transport, which is less than a block away from the festival site. The cars will depart for the classic car cruise through town at 6:30 p.m.

“The cruise is a really fun time to be at the festival,” Grable said. “The cars cruise through the streets around the festival and people always enjoy it.”

Other activities and events on the festival agenda include a 10K run and a bike ride. The run begins at 8 a.m. Saturday in the park next to the library. The bike ride starts at 7:30 a.m. that same day in the parking lot of Cassens Transport, and will include course lengths from 9 to 58 miles.

Grable said attendance has been around 10,000 people each of the last few years, and the city anticipates a large turnout for this 20th anniversary event.

edwardsvilleroute66.com