"Let’s Hang On" to feature Four Seasons tunes

GODFREY — Greater Alton Concert Association welcomes America’s No. 1 Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons tribute show, “Let’s Hang On!” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, in the Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis & Clark Community College.

Backed by a live band, they bring the close harmonies and crisp choreography that helped take the group to the top of the music charts.

The performers come from such varied backgrounds as Disney, barbershop quartet, musical stage productions and classic vocal training. Using those experiences, they have put together this musical tribute that will have you singing along to hits such as “Rag Doll,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and more.

Tickets can be ordered by calling (618) 468-4222; ticket locations also are available on the website. Season tickets are still available at the door.

For the Dinner and a Show partnership with Great Rivers Tap and Grill at 3559 College Ave. in Alton, those who buy tickets at Best Western Premier can get a special package that allows a $20 meal purchase in the restaurant as well as the show ticket (total $45 value) for a combined price of $35.

altonconcerts.org

