Literary mashup

ALTON | “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (abridged) [revised]” by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess

Winfield will be performed by the professional theater company of Bankside Repertory Theatre Company at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway.

Performances begin at 7:30; doors open at 7 p.m. June 21-23 and June 28-30. Tickets are $10 for students, $15 for Thursday, and $20 for Friday and Saturday. Purchase tickets in advance online or at the door. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door. A cash bar will be open. The event is sponsored by WBGZ 94.3.

John J. O’Hagan, Jack Dearborn and Lici Steele will be shot straight out of the Bard’s canon to explain it all. The evening will be a Ham(let)-fisted mashup of 40 plays and 153 sonnets. Three performers take the audience through just about everything ever written by “Will the Quill.”

The performance is not for sensitive younger audience members, the faint of heart or stuffy traditionalists. “You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll howl, you’ll cry again ... from laughter!” a press release states.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, and closed Monday and Tuesday. For more information, visit the website or call (618) 462-5222.

