Local artists display work for first time

Jacoby Arts Center

ALTON | The Jacoby Arts Center is hosting the First Time Exhibition for 19 local artists.

Each artist will be exhibiting works for the first time outside of an academic setting.

“The depth and scope of the works exhibited are outstanding, and the entire exhibit offers a delightful array of media ranging from watercolors, digital photography, and beautiful acrylic abstracts,” a press release states. Anna Dixon, an art student at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Ga., said she is excited to show her work in a public setting.

“My works document my experimentation with different styles, mediums, and meanings as I continue to find my footing as an artist,” Dixon said.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase emerging talent in the area and we hope to continue this exhibition in the future,” Jacoby Director of Operations Stacey Larson said.

Contributing artists include Chuck Parr, Benjamin Roundcount, Scott Shy, Sanci Hall, Matt Kelly, Anna Massalone, Anna Dixon, Emma Mattix-Wand, Colleen Porter, Lexi Asaro, Lydia Jackson, CyRhern Sohngs, Elizabeth Sears, Lynn Carter, Kristen Oyer, Sean Williams, Mary Lu McManus, Jeff Tupper, and Courtney Holland. The show can be viewed until Sept. 9 at the arts center, 627 E. Broadway.

