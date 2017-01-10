Local author to sign book in Rosewood Heights

× Expand AP Cigar Company, 501 E Airline Drive, will host the local author of “Paranormal Tales” from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — AP Cigar Company, 501 E Airline Drive, will host the local author of “Paranormal Tales” from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.

Matt Bockstruck is a paranormal investigator who has completed more than 20 paranormal investigations in some of the St. Louis area’s most haunted locations. “Paranormal Tales” is Bockstruck’s first book.

The meet and greet will offer snacks and drinks, along with photos.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter