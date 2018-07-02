Love for the locks

Claude Hooper Buchowski just wants to be with his friends.

Buchowski, a character in Alton Little Theater’s summer production of “Hair,” has a thing or two in common with the actor portraying him.

“He brings kind of this quirky charm,” Joey File said. “He wants to be from another place than where he’s from, which I relate to that because sometimes I don’t want to be from the country we’re in right now.

“He wants to escape just every challenge he faces. He just wants to be with his friends.”

“Hair” is running at ALT July 13-22, Friday through Sunday, and Wednesday through Sunday. All shows are at 7:30 p.m., except Sundays, which run at 2 p.m.

The production explores the ‘60s and 70s at a time when the Vietnam War was being protested and the “hippie” era was embraced. Buchowski, along with a few of his friends, get caught up in the sexual revolution, the obsession with “Hair” and the turmoil surrounding the Vietnam War draft.

Kevin Frakes, president of ALT and director of the show, lived through the time the show is portraying and said it’s true to life.

“I was there,” he said. “I do remember I was a hippie, had long hair so I’ve had friends who had a Cheech and Chong van. You know the pot was big, and the sexual revolution.

“I didn’t get into the Vietnam War, thank God, because it was done before I got out of school, but I was about ready to go,” Frakes added. “We had our draft cards. We had to sign up when we were 18 years old and it was almost like a lottery, and they pulled your number out and the kids were just waiting to go. My number was up, but I was still in school so they couldn’t take me by the time I got out of school.”

The musical details characters such as Buchowski, his friends George Berger and Sheila Franklin, and other hippies in how they were trying to live in the sexual revolution and avoid going to the Vietnam War.

Kurtis Leible, who plays Berger, said his character is the most eclectic.

“He is first to tell you to burn your draft card,” he said. “He does not have any of that, any of the Vietnam War, or any of that kind of stuff, and he’s just for the people.”

Mary Grace Brueggemann said the character of Sheila is a take-initiative kind of girl.

“She wants to fight for change and she wants to be at the front line of it,” Brueggemann said. “She’s tired of women being told to go to the back and tired of women being told that they can’t fight. I definitely feel like she is the voice for a lot of them in terms of that fight.”

Anthony Michael Shepard, who brings life to the character of Hud, said his role is geared toward how African Americans were viewed during that time period.

“My character brings the struggle of African Americans to the forefront in this show because a lot of times, especially when we look in the past, our struggle tends to go underneath the white turmoil going on at the time,” Shepard said. “My character forces that in your face by singing a song where he states all the things that black people are characterized and all the derogatory names that we have been called throughout history.”

Other featured performers include Nathan Beilsmith, Tiffani Bowen, Ty Dunn, Gabriel Generally, Jalyn Jordan, Tiffany Knighten, Pat Kulish, Karlena Lahey, Jessica McCawley, Sydney Martin , Hal Morgan, Margaret Sommerhof, and Kat Wissler.

With songs like “Aquarius,” “Easy to be Hard,” “Good Morning Starshine,” and, of course, the titular song, “Hair,” Frakes said the music is fantastic.

“It’s got some great songs in it and at times (the audience) will want to get up and sing and dance with them. I know some of them will,” he said. “It gets you going.”

Frakes also said that all who attend must be 18 or older because of the strong profanity and nudity included in the show’s story.

All audience members should keep an open mind, Shepard said.

“I also think that a lot of people can think to remember this as a time as how they experienced it but it’s important to come to this show and see it how everyone experienced it and maybe not just your experience with it,” he said.

Tickets are available through the website and box office at (618) 462-3205. Signed t-shirts that commemorate the message of “letting the sunshine in” will be available for $20 in the Dorothy Colonius foyer.

