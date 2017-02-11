Love improv-style with Paper Slip Theatre

ALTON — Is your love story one for the ages, such as Shakespeare wrote? Or more like a comedy starring Tina Fey? Paper Slip Theatre is bringing audience love stories to life as they marry “The Dating Game” to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” when the improv group presents “When We First Met” at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway.

“Imagine if you can turn back the clock and allow everyone to see the exact moment when you met your love,” Paper Slip’s artistic director Ed Reggi says. “And then imagine if that looked more like a rock opera, or as if Shakespeare or Tina Fey wrote it. ‘When We First Met’ combines the real-life circumstances — falling in love — and invites an audience to become spectators as it all plays out.”

Under the direction of comedian and the evening’s host, Reggi, the cast of the award-winning Paper Slip Theater will take true stories about dating and falling in love to a whole new comedy experience. Audience members provide all the stories as the evening unfolds into hilarity.

“We are very excited to return to Jacoby,” Reggi says. “It’s the most perfect cabaret venue for comedy improv.”

“This is an especially fun show for us to perform because all of our scenes are built on real stories from couples in the audience,” says DeAnna Massie, one of the cast members along with Jamie Pitt, Chris Hartman, Cooper Shaw, Darrell Barber and Michele Dumoulin. “We never know what we’re going to get and nothing is funnier than real life.”

Paper Slip Theatre is the region’s oldest professional improvisational theatre company, making audiences laugh since 2000. Reggi, its founder and artistic director, is an Emmy award-winning commercial actor, director, screenwriter and producer. The ensemble is named after the classic improv game that takes audience suggestions written on tiny slips of paper, which the performers must incorporate throughout the game.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or at jacobyartscenter.org/shop. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis but advance ticket holders receive preferred seating. Doors open 30 minutes in advance. A cash bar is available.

Plan to come back for Miss Jubilee & The Humdingers, who will play original St. Louis jazz and blues at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter