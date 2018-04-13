Marquette students to perform “Jesus Christ Superstar”

The first musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to be produced for the professional stage, “Jesus Christ Superstar” has wowed audiences for more than 40 years.

A timeless work, the rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.

Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, the musical follows the last week of Jesus Christ’s life. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire.

The iconic 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and “Gethsemane.” A true global phenomenon and perfect pick for schools, community theaters and professionals alike, the musical continues to touch new generations of audiences and performers.

“If you enjoyed the NBC live presentation on Easter Sunday with John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Alice Cooper, you must see Ikeyah Edwards, Micah Showers and Joe File on the MCHS stage,” MCHS Theatre Director Dr. Loftin Woodiel said. “They will deliver the message of the musical in its fullest capacity.”

“This musical is indeed a labor of love for our theater team. It allows us to talk about the use of the Gospels in the arts and its impact on society.”

“Jesus Christ Superstar”

Marquette Catholic High School Theater

7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 19-21

Tickets: $5 for adults, $3 for students

