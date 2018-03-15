Mattresses and morality

Photo by Denny Patterson Photo by Denny Patterson Photo by Denny Patterson Photo by Denny Patterson Photo by Denny Patterson

The Granite City community is cordially invited to visit a magical kingdom far, far away.

Granite City High School’s production of Mary Rodgers’ classic, “Once Upon a Mattress,” will be performed Thursday to Saturday, March 15-17. All shows begin at 7 p.m. and tickets are $5.

According to director John Manoogian, this show will mark the theater department’s 14th annual children’s production.

“Each year, the theater department works to bring to life stories familiar to children in an effort to engage them and work toward creating a deep appreciation for the performing arts into each one of our younger audience members,” he said. “Past productions have included ‘Cinderella,’ ‘Jack and the Giant,’ ‘Rapunzel,’ ‘Little Red Riding Hood,’ ‘Pinocchio’ and many others.

“Theater, particularly theater for children, has the ability to fire the imagination,” he said. “It gives our children the skills and the creativity necessary to face today’s world, to understand it and perhaps to change it, too. I strongly believe that it’s important that children’s theater be valued and taken seriously, and that means treating it with the respect that we would have for any work of art.”

“Once Upon a Mattress” is the story of Queen Aggravain, a horrendous tyrant who has taken control of the kingdom. In an attempt to keep her son Prince Dauntless single, she has decided that only the princess who can pass her test may marry him. However, no one else in the kingdom can marry until Prince Dauntless does. Luckily, Sir Harry is able find a princess who passes the queen’s rigged test.

“What’s really unique about this production is the message or moral the story contains,” Manoogian said. “Although we can identify several morals throughout the story, the most significant one is for children to learn that people should not judge others based upon their appearances.”

Junior Kai Hale plays the role of Queen Aggravain. She said theater is a passion she would love to pursue as a career and playing the queen has taught her valuable skills.

“In my three years of performing on this stage, this is quite possibly the most unpleasant human being I have ever portrayed,” she said. “Throughout this process, I have learned to not only work with different people and take constructive criticism, but I am also learning to trust other people. I trust that Manoogian knows what’s best, even if I don’t see it in me. He has taught me to take judgment better.”

Sophomore John Lucas plays Prince Dauntless. Not only is this his first time in a Granite City High School production, this is his first play ever.

“I really wanted to try out for ‘A Christmas Carol’ but I didn’t have the time, so I thought I might as well try out for this one,” he said. “I never imagined I would get the leading role. I was really confused at first. Like, is this really happening? I will definitely try out for more shows in the future.”

In addition to Hale and Lucas, the cast includes Chandler Ballion as King Sextimus, Whitney Klee as Lady Larkin, Kyle Davis as Sir Harry and London Kimble as Winnifred the Woebegone. Ensemble members include Josh Moslander, Breanna Jackson, Sal Dolosic, Kenzie Richards, Christian Romero, Jane Andrews, Ian Brown, Samantha Cox, Marvin Romo, Megan Martin, Kate Smith, Niclas VanBuskirk, Jillian Jenness, Jerry Cockrum, Kimberly Melton, Grant Cole, and Tyler Clark.

Like Lucas, Manoogian says this production has several first-time performers.

“For many of them, my hope is that they will understand not only the hard work and strong work ethic that goes into putting a full-length stage production together, but also that they, too, begin to develop a love and appreciation for the performing arts,” he said. “I want our community to witness the amount of talented student performers here at Granite City High School.”

For more information, contact the theater department at (618) 451-5808 or email Manoogian at john.manoogian@gcsd9.net.

