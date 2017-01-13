MELHS to play host to home and garden show

EDWARDSVILLE – The fourth annual Metro East Home & Garden Show will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, on the campus of Metro-East Lutheran High School, 6305 Center Grove Road.

Home and garden vendors will help participants with their garden and home improvement projects. Shredding, recycling, pet adoptions and concessions will be available. Speakers with expertise in home maintenance and improvement and gardening will be on hand to share their knowledge.

Vendors wishing to participate may contact show coordinators at mehgs@melhs.org for information and vendor forms to reserve a booth. Sponsorships are available and can offer great visibility opportunities.

