"Minding the Gap" director to appear in Alton

ALTON | Join Rock The Hops the evening of Saturday, June 2, at Post Commons for a very special screening of 2018 Sundance Film Festival award-winning documentary “Minding the Gap,” followed by a moderated Q&A with the director.

First-time filmmaker Bing Liu’s documentary “Minding the Gap” is a coming-of-age of three skateboarding friends in their Rust Belt hometown hit hard by decades of recession. In his quest to understand why he and his friends all ran away from home when they were younger, Bing follows 23-year-old Zack as he becomes a father and 17-year-old Keire as he gets his first job. As the film unfolds, Bing is thrust into the middle of Zack’s tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend and Keire’s inner struggles with racial identity and his deceased father. The film navigates the relationship between fathers and sons, between discipline and domestic abuse, and ultimately that precarious chasm between childhood and becoming an adult.

This is a free event. Guests are asked to RSVP so organizers know how many will be in attendance.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Film screening begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Q&A will be moderated by Cinema St. Louis Executive Director Cliff Froehlich.

“We thank Post Commons for the donation of their space and Output Unlimited for the donation of their AV services,” a press release states.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter