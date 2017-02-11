Miss Jubilee to bring blues and jazz sounds back to Alton

ALTON — Miss Jubilee & The Humdingers returns to Alton with music from St. Louis’ history.

The band will perform rare jazz and blues from the 1920s and ‘30s, many of them composed and/or originally recorded in the St. Louis area, in addition to some of the Miss Jubilee standards.

Miss Jubilee & The Humdingers will play at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway.

“We had a blast playing our first time at Jacoby Arts Center last year and were blown away with the overwhelming turnout and awesome response from the audience,” said Dan Conner, the band’s producer, manager and drummer.

“We’re very excited to have the blues and boogie-woogie piano player Ethan Leinwand, along with some swinging horn players and of course a driving rhythm section,” he said.

Miss Jubilee & The Humdingers was formed in 2007 when Valerie Kirchhoff wanted to put together a “swinging high-energy” jump blues band that was authentic in presentation of 1940s and 1950s music and style. They had their first show at the legendary Casa Loma Ballroom and became an instant hit with the audience.

In late 2010, the band went through a lineup change and started to delve back into the hot jazz and blues of the 1920s and 1930s, almost becoming two bands in one with two very distinctive styles of playing.

“Most audiences seemed to like the mix, so we decided to go with it,” Conner said.

Besides Conner and Leinwand, vocalist Kirchhoff is backed by Brian Casserly on trumpet and cornet, David “Nacho” Gomez on tenor saxophone and clarinet, Kyle Butz on trombone and guitar and Michael Carvale on upright bass.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or at jacobyartscenter.org/shop. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis but advance ticket holders receive preferred seating. Doors open 30 minutes in advance. A cash bar is available.

