Montessori students to showcase artwork

GODFREY — Montessori Children’s House will hold an art exhibition Friday, April 6.

The exhibit will feature elementary students’ works. Many of the nature-inspired pieces explore techniques such as shape and line drawing using charcoal, paint, and pastels.

In addition, a book created by the students will be unveiled. “We Can Make the World a Better Place” is a collection of artwork expressing how the students think they could make the world a better place. Each page was designed from the artist’s perspective of bettering the world. Books will be available for $10 and proceeds will be donated to Action Against Hunger.

The exhibition is from 6-8 p.m. on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College in the Trimpe building, Room 141. The event is free and open to the public.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter