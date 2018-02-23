Moonlight Concert to benefit scholarship program

ALTON — Alton High Conservatory’s annual Moonlight Concert at Jacoby Arts Center will raise money for the Conservatory Scholarship Program.

The concert will offer a sampling of the literature Conservatory students study and perform on a weekly basis. The concert will feature freshmen Morgan Palmer and Ty Rounds, sophomores Simon Harper, Audrey Neace, and Quinn Perez, juniors Spencer Domer and Austin Turnbull, and senior Kevin Neace. The first half of the program will offer art song selections by prolific composers, including Purcell, Handel, Caldara, Gluck, Duke, and Vaughan Williams. The second half of the program will feature selections from modern musicals, including favorites like “Sweeney Todd,” “1776,” “Waitress,” “The Book of Mormon” and more presented by the young artists and their professional pianist, Tyler Thornberry.

Conservatory voice teachers Eddie Hitchcock and Alison Neace teach private voice lessons to 35 high school vocalists. Lessons at the Conservatory are paid for by the students and their families. Scholarships are offered on a limited basis through generous donations and help more students to be part of the program through one-half and one-third scholarships each semester.

Jacoby Arts Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and is closed Sunday to Wednesday. For more information, visit jacobyartscenter.org or call (618) 462-5222.

Alton High Conservatory’s annual Moonlight Concert

WHAT: Music performance by the Alton High Conservatory

WHEN: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 6; doors open at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton

TICKETS: Free, suggested donation for scholarship program

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter