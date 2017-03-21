Mother Road celebration marks milestone

Edwardsville’s classic car cruise and weekend festival is back in 2017, bigger and better than ever.

Planning for the 2017 Edwardsville Route 66 Festival is under way and companies throughout the region are already signing on as event sponsors and vendors. The festival will take place June 9 and 10 and is celebrating its 20th year.

Many travel from all over to enjoy the city’s classic car cruise and show. The weekend also plays host to great food, beer, wine, art vendors, children’s activities, the annual Metro Milers 10k Run and the Trailnet Route 66 Bicycle Ride. Food, beverage, art vendors and children’s booths open at 10 a.m. Saturday with trolley rides available every half hour. Special activities will also be at the festival to celebrate its 20th anniversary, including the Me2You Game Truck sponsored by Gori Julian & Associates. Plans are being finalized for other family-friendly activities.

Entertainment will be in full force at this year’s festival, with The Catapult Band at 6:30 p.m. and Jeremiah Johnson Band at 9 p.m. kicking off the weekend’s festivities on Friday night. Saturday will include entertainment during the day, followed by The Mellow Dees at 2:30 p.m. and the fun doesn’t stop there. During the evening hours, patrons can enjoy tunes from Blackwater Revival starting at 6:30 p.m., followed by the weekend’s headliners, Johnny Holzum & Well Hungarians, at 9 p.m. Their performances include great original music as well as country, rock, pop, Motown and classic cover songs ranging from the Zac Brown Band to Bad Company and Lynyrd Skynyrd, to Ed Sheeran and Maroon 5. They guarantee to entertain when they take the stage until they close down the festival at 11:30 p.m.

“This year’s 20th annual Route 66 Festival will be better than ever and we love that the entire community comes together to enjoy great music, food, entertainment and fun,” said Katie Grable of the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. “New this year is the Me2You Game Truck, offering another activity for kids and tweens. We are still working on some other surprises for this year’s 20th anniversary, and we look forward to celebrating with everyone at this great, hometown event that pays tribute to The Mother Road.”

The 2017 Mother Road Sponsor of this year’s Route 66 Event is Cork Tree Creative Inc., an Edwardsville-based, full-service marketing, public relations and website development firm. If you own a business and are ready to take part in this family fun event, you can sign on as an event sponsor. Sponsorships range from $50 to $5,000 and will be accepted throughout April. Those interested in being a sponsor or a festival vendor can contact Katie Grable at (618) 692-7538 or visit the website for more information. Registration forms are also available to download online.

edwardsvilleroute66.com

