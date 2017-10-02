Multimedia installation to open Oct. 12 in Alton

ALTON — Multimedia installation Residual Impact will open to the public Thursday, Oct. 12, at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway.

The exhibit aims to reflect the world’s physical, psychological, visible, and subliminal influences. Using traditional techniques and organic materials, the artists translate direct experience and submerged memory in woven sculptures, rust printing on silk, and ash-fired pottery.

Ann B. Coddington’s new work consists of an interplay between tightly woven forms and open netted ones. The contrast between solid and open structures investigates the dichotomies of fertile and barren, strong and fragile, free and captive, eternal and ephemeral.

“I am intrigued by the differences between feeling and knowing, body and mind,” Coddington said. “Much of my current artwork pushes back against the world of increasingly complex technologies that, paradoxically, in an effort to connect us, instead separates and isolates us, removing us from authentic experience. The slow building of one stitch upon another exists within an ancient time frame, virtually unexperienced in the contemporary digital society.”

Renowned ceramicist and longtime Alton resident Arthur Towata has drawn on buried childhood memories of time spent in a Japanese-American internment camp in California. His densely covered ash-fired vessels bear an uncanny resemblance to the barren landscape of the region.

“The pots would be lost in the environment if you did not remember where they had been placed,” Towata said.

A group of recent acrylic paintings depicts abundant butterfly species of the region, and paintings of local trees echo the scrub brush of Manzanar.

Patricia Vivod describes “treating fabric as a vast landscape,” experimenting with the imprint of rusty farm tools. She works with silk because she says it is “beautiful and deceptively fragile, capable of surviving the assault of rust printing. This unsettling recipe of rust and silk goes beyond mere design. It is a fitting metaphor for both the fantastic beauty of our earth and the assault on the environment that we perpetrate to our own detriment.”

Residual Impact explores our interconnectedness to the environment: the imprint we leave in nature and somatic memory. It hopefully inspires reflection and encourages the protection of natural resources. This exhibition is made possible in part by Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery and the Alton Cracker Factory.

All are welcome to attend an artist reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20. Immediately following at 7:30 p.m. is a free screening of “Hidden Histories,” a series of short narrative films about Japanese-American incarceration during World War II, produced by Full Spectrum Features. A post-screening discussion will be moderated by the Chicago filmmaker Jason Matsumoto along with activist-educator-artist John Blair and psychotherapist-artist Sun Smith-Foret on how this history resounds today. Themes include civil liberties vs. national security, wartime hysteria, immigration and naturalization, patriotism and national identity, generational impact, and artistic expression.

