Museum backers to fête decade of living history

EDWARDSVILLE — Ten years ago, the Benjamin Stephenson House became Edwardsville’s only living history museum, and it’s time to celebrate. The Friends of the Benjamin Stephenson House will hold their annual Winter Dinner and Auction on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Leclaire Room of the Lewis and Clark campus. Their theme is A Decade of Living History. Registration and social hour begin at 5 p.m. followed by the buffet dinner, auctions and other entertainment.

With new and exciting auction items arriving daily for the event, there will be something for everyone to bid on. The auction will feature quilts by Jen Mercer and Sherry Turpenoff, two round-trip tickets donated by Southwest Airlines, cooking lessons at Queen’s Cuisine Tea Room, Blues tickets donated by Scott Credit Union and Cardinals tickets donated by Scheffel Boyle. Donations also include autographed items from Alan Alda, Barbara Bush, Carole King, Carrie Fisher, Florence Henderson, Matthew McConaughey, Yo-Yo Ma, Whoopi Goldberg, Jerry Lewis, Carol Burnett and Henry Winkler. They also have tickets to Disneyworld, Six Flags, Shedd Aquarium, Silver Dollar City and Magic House. Kevin and Donna Wendel have donated a 9-course 105th Anniversary Last Dinner on the Titanic for 8 people. Many local and national businesses have donated gift certificates and gift baskets.

Entertainment will begin the Edwardsville Orchestra String Quartet. EHS Drama Director Kate Motely and the EHS choral director will assemble a group of talented performers from their programs. The night will also feature a video and slide presentation highlighting the accomplishments and reflections of visitors, volunteers and board members to this decade of living history.

Proceeds will benefit the continued restoration of the house and the development and implementation of educational programs for the community. Dinner auction guests will not only enjoy a wonderful evening but will support Madison County’s only living history museum.

Tickets are $50 per person or guests can purchase a table of 10 for $450. Donations (handmade items, gift certificates, gift baskets, sports and entertainment tickets) are still being accepted for the event. Contact the Stephenson House at (618) 692-1818 or by email at stephensonhouse@sbcblobal.net for information.

The house, 409 S. Buchanan St., is open for tours in January and February from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. After February, the museum is open Thursday through Sunday.

