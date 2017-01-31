Music department offers February concerts

GODFREY — A variety of entertainment will be offered by Lewis and Clark Community College’s music department this February.

The lineup includes:

Sunday, Feb. 19 – Alton Symphony Orchestra with Marie Stillwell Concerto Winners: “Love Through the Ages” at 3 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre in the Hatheway Cultural Center. This concert is free for children through 12th grade, and for Lewis and Clark Community College students, faculty and staff (with form of identification). Cost for adults is $10 and $5 for seniors. Tickets are available in advance at Halpin Music, Liberty Bank, Lewis and Clark Community College’s music department, or at the door. Visit the Alton Symphony Orchestra at altonsymphony.org for more information.

Friday, Feb. 24 – Lewis and Clark Faculty Concert at 7 p.m., Ringhausen Music Building, cash bar available.

Friday, Feb. 28 – Fat Tuesday Concert: Bud Shultz and “You Can’t Beat Experience” Jazz Band at 6:30 p.m., Trimpe Building, Ahlemeyer Atrium (room 141.) Presented by The Hayner Public Library District and L&C Music Department. Reservations recommended by calling (800) 613-3163.

For information on events, contact Lewis and Clark’s Music Department at (618) 468-4731.

