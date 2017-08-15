Mysteries on the Mississippi

× Expand The Spirit of Peoria

There’s still time to take your seat and be part of the fun during the Spirit of Peoria’s Mystery Dinner Theater cruises on the Mississippi River Sept. 20 and Oct. 11.

Join the cast of Alton Little Theater for an interactive night of mystery while enjoying a buffet dinner. During the cruise, the cast will give guests clues to solve a murder in Murder on the Mississippi, also known as Jewel of the Night. It is the story of an international jewel thief wooing two sisters, and the mischief they cause during a seemingly ordinary cruise on a riverboat. Guests will have fun figuring out “who done it” and competing for prizes.

The Murder Mystery cruise will depart and return to The Loading Dock in Grafton. Boarding begins at 6:30 p.m. and the boat cruises from 7 to 9 p.m. Cruising begins approximately 30 minutes after boarding. Tickets cost $55 per person and there is limited seating. Tickets are available at VisitAlton.com/Cruise or by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (800) 258-6645.

This is just one of many cruises the Spirit of Peoria will offer throughout the Meeting of the Great Rivers region throughout the fall. Looking for something more tranquil? Then sit back and relax during sightseeing cruises. As one of the few remaining paddleboats on the Mississippi River, the Spirit of Peoria will transport you back to simpler times. You can unwind with deckside seating in the open air or relax inside with a full view of the landscape. The Spirit of Peoria offers sightseeing, lunch, and dinner cruises throughout the season, which runs through Oct. 11.

Relax on the river with a 90-minute scenic morning or afternoon sightseeing cruise. Or let the chefs do the cooking during a lunch or dinner cruise along the Mississippi River. Sightseeing cruise tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for seniors, $14 for children (ages 4-12), and infants are free. Group rates are available for groups of 20 or more. The two-hour lunch cruises are $45 per person inclusive. Dinner cruises are also available for $55 per person.

Sightseeing, lunch, and dinner cruises will depart from the Grafton Loading Dock, 400 Front St., Grafton. Boarding will begin half an hour before the listed time.

The Spirit of Peoria also offers full-day cruises from St. Louis to Grafton and Grafton to Florence. Guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat meals, professional storytelling, unlimited complimentary soft drinks, live entertainment, historic information, and more during a fun-filled day out on the Mississippi and Illinois rivers. Tickets are $140 per person and are all-inclusive. Cruises from both St. Louis to Grafton and Grafton to Florence are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cruises start loading half an hour before the listed times.

Parking is available on the St. Louis Riverfront for the St. Louis to Grafton cruises and the north lot of the Loading Dock parking lot for the Grafton to Florence cruise.

