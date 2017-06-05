National music series coming to Alton

ALTON | The Jacoby Arts Center has been selected as an official venue for the Last Honky Tonk Music Series, a nationwide roots music series hosting shows in more than 60 venues across America.

The first official show will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, and will feature national touring artists Daryl Wayne Dasher, Jill Kinsey and Craig Gerdes.

The Last Honky Tonk Music Series launched March 23, 2014. Venues are selected based on the heart and soul of the owners and their contributions to live music. They range in sizes from small mom-and-pop places in small towns to large clubs and amphitheaters.

Jacoby was recommended by Nashville songwriter Daryl Wayne Dasher, who performed at the center while on tour late last year.

“When I arrived at the Jacoby Arts Center, my reaction was immediate,” Dasher said. “I felt the energy of the building and it struck me so hard, I was ready to play the minute I walked through the door. And the people, the sense of the community, was so amazing, I knew I had to recommend it for the Last Honky Tonk Music Series.”

The series’ motto is SAVC: Sustain the Artists, Sustain the Venues, Sustain the Communities. It exists to bring original and roots music to the public, especially in places that don’t ordinarily have the opportunity to experience it. The shows draw from a roster of 50 artists in the roots country, blues, Americana, folk, and roots rock genres. It is a volunteer network run by Brigitte London, a singer-songwriter from Morgan City, La., who started the series by enlisting multiple artists who were friends of the late Wayne Mills, an outlaw country star from Nashville.

When Mills suffered a tragic passing in 2013, London (who was then living in Nashville) decided to bring artists together in an effort to encourage live music and camaraderie, a cause that had been important to Mills. Many artists came on board immediately, and history was made.

The series was named to honor Mills, as his last album was “The Last Honky Tonk.”

To date, thousands of shows have brought music to multiple communities in approximately three years. The series also hosts festivals and large music events (including a five-day songwriters festival) throughout the country, and has since relocated its headquarters to Morgan City, La., the home of its national sponsor, D.a.T. SaUcE. A syndicated radio program is also in the works.

On Aug. 11, patrons will hear the songs and stories of high-caliber artists Daryl Wayne Dasher, Jill Kinsey of Nashville, Tenn., and Illinois native Craig Gerdes of Pattonsburg, Ill. The evening promises to be one of great music in an atmosphere of fostering new friendships and community spirit.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Daryl Wayne Dasher back to perform at Jacoby, and so look forward to hearing the additional artists on the bill,” the center’s Penelope Schmidt said. “We’re honored to be selected as a venue for the Last Honky Tonk Music Series, as we align with the values of the series in celebrating live music, regional heritage and the practice and appreciation of the arts in our community.”

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis.

jacobyartscenter.org/tickets

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter