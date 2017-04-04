Native American artists to sell wares at Cahokia Mounds

× Expand Patrons browse a Native American market at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site in Collinsville.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site presents some of the nation’s best Native American artists April 28-30 at the site’s annual Spring Indian Market Days.

The artists will sell paintings, jewelry, beadwork, pottery, musical instruments and much more.

All items are made by Native Americans and most reflect some aspect of native culture. The tribes represented at the market include Navajo, Chickasaw, Hopi, Cherokee, Muscogee, San Felipe, Abenaki, Northern Arapaho, Meskwaki/Ho-Chunk, Seminole and more.

Crafts and artwork – along with delicious fry bread – will be available in all price ranges.

The event is all inside, and booths will be set up throughout the Interpretive Center. There is no admission fee but a donation of $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $2 for students or $15 for families is suggested.

The market runs noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site is just eight miles from downtown St. Louis in Collinsville off Interstates 55-70 and Illinois 255 on Collinsville Road.

It is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed Mondays.

For more information, call (618) 346-5160.

cahokiamounds.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter