Native American storyteller to share tales at Cahokia Mounds

COLLINSVILLE — Storyteller Dovie Thomason will share Native American folk tales and her own stories of Indian culture and history May 6 at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site.

Thomason’s storytelling is filled with ancestral wisdom and traditional indigenous tales from her Lakota and Plains Apache heritage. She explores issues of identity, family and community, and she sheds light on the government boarding school charged with “re-educating” Native American children.

She has received a Parent’s Choice Award, an NSN Circle of Excellence award and several other accolades for her decades of work.

Thomason appears free of charge at 2 p.m. in the site’s Interpretive Center auditorium as part of the St. Louis Storytelling Festival, sponsored by the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site is just eight miles from St. Louis, in Collinsville, off Interstates 55/70 (Exit 6) and Interstate 255 (Exit 24) on Collinsville Road.

The Interpretive Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and the grounds are open until dusk. There is no admission fee but suggested donations are $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $2 for students and $15 for families.

For information, call (618) 346-5160.

cahokiamounds.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter