Oktoberfest to benefit mesothelioma research

EDWARDSVILLE — City Park will again be the setting for the Global Brew Tap House Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

For the third year, Gori Julian & Associates will co-sponsor this fun-filled, one-day free community event, which offers attractions for people of all ages. The festival is filled with authentic live music, a sampling of more than 20 beers, German food, and fun. The event also will offer a photo booth, 50/50 drawing and raffle for a trip for two to Germany with brewery tours. The Edwardsville Children’s Museum will be on site for children’s activities, and for those feeling more adventurous, STL Interactives will have a climbing wall for adults and children. A 2K run was also added this year that will begin at 11 a.m. to kick off the event. Registration for the race is available at finallapracing.com/gbpubrun.

“Every year Oktoberfest gets bigger and better, and this year we’ve added a 2K Beer Run to kick off the day’s activities as well as various features to help make this an event for everyone,” said Ryan High, owner of Global Brew Tap House.

In addition to more events and activities for all ages, Gori Julian & Associates has generously decided to match all sponsorships. The match in sponsorships is being donated to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation and will include event sponsors that have already signed up for Oktoberfest, as well as any new sponsors added through Friday, Sept. 8.

“A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (MARF),” said Randy Gori, founding partner at Gori Julian & Associates. “We are very committed to MARF and their tremendous impact on mesothelioma research, and this is just one more way to show our commitment and be involved. Our intent is that Oktoberfest continues to grow, as does the awareness for MARF.”

Companies throughout the region have signed on as event sponsors, including Simmons Hanly Conroy as the Heidelberg Castle Sponsor. Lanier Law Firm and Gori, Realtors are Black Forest Sponsors. Pohlman USA, Kurowski Shultz LLC, Hurford Architects and First Collinsville Bank are Brandenburg Gate Sponsors. Rhine River Sponsors include First Mid Illinois Bank & Trust, Scott Credit Union, Loellke Plumbing Inc., Town & Country Bank, Cork Tree Creative Inc., Fowler Technology Services and Thouvenot, Wade & Moerchen Inc. This year’s Prost Sponsors are What to Wear, Spencer Gear, Furlong Printing and Dale, Peggy, Jennifer and Sarah Bode.

