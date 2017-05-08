Online map available for gargantuan garage sale

TROY — An online map is available for the Troy Citywide Garage Sale.

“Moonlight Computing (Troy) developed this wonderful program for us,” Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dawn Mushill said. “I love that you can be in your car and can let the program take you directly to the sale. We plan to also utilize this program to highlight our chamber members.”

Smartphone users can download the chamber’s app by texting tmsm to 72727. The garage sale program will also be there, along with other local events.

The garage sale is set for 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Tri-Township Park in Troy. There will also be more than 130 sales throughout Troy. The chamber also will host a free shredding and e-cycling day from 9 a.m. to noon. There is no charge to e-cycle, except for televisions.

The chamber, the city of Troy (tourism funding) and Tri-Township Park are the events’ sponsors.

For information, call the chamber office at (618) 667-8769.

troycoc.com/map

troymaryvillecoc.com

