Owl Prowl to land at The Nature Institute

GODFREY — Hooting and screeching, owls rule the nighttime sky.

Come to The Nature Institute, 2213 S. Levis Lane, at 7 p.m. Saturday to meet these nocturnal feathery friends and learn how to identify native owls. This Owl Prowl will include a meet and greet with resident owls from TreeHouse Wildlife Center and a night hike through TNI’s Olin Nature Preserve.

There are roughly 200 species of owls. Just as bald eagles and turkey vultures, owls are considered “birds of prey” and will hunt small mammals, insects, other birds and some will even hunt fish. TNI’s Olin Nature Preserve is home to many, including the native barred owl. Barred owls are most commonly known for their distinctive call that resembles the phrase “who cooks for you.” Guests will be led on a guided walk through the institute’s trails in search for these barred owls.

Admission is $10 per person. Proceeds will benefit the organization’s mission to raise an awareness and appreciation of the natural world through preservation, restoration and education. Event space is limited and pre-registration is required. Those interested in attending can call (618) 466-9930 or visit the website to reserve their spot.

The Nature Institute’s trails will reopen to the public April 1 after a period of rest for the winter.

