Photogenic chair makes stop in Alton

Where travelers once held photos of Flat Stanley in unusual places, photographers now shoot photos of a humble red chair.

Long considered simply a place to rest after a long day, the lowly wooden chair has been elevated to celebrity status — welcomed at inns and bed and breakfasts throughout America and coming to Beall Mansion in Alton.

It’s all part of a multi-year bed and breakfast awareness program that focuses on a traveling red porch chair to highlight the comfort, hospitality, and friendliness of bed and breakfasts. Since its start in New England in 2012, B&Bs and inns have taken inspiring photos of the chair from beaches to bandstands.

Thanks to a partnership with BedandBreakfast.com, the chair is making its way across the United States, bringing attention to B&Bs and travel destinations. It traveled along the East Coast and Southern states in 2014 and spent 2015 touring the West Coast. In 2016, the chair went international by venturing through Canada all the way to Alaska, and 2017 will be the year of the Midwest.

The chair will be at the Beall Mansion until Thursday, thanks to a partnership with the Illinois Bed and Breakfast Association. Look for innkeepers Jim and Sandy Belote and their assistant shooting images of the chair at the region’s attractions, historic sites, and natural wonders.

Stories from the chair’s travels have been chronicled on blogs at each stop throughout its journey. Tales of its Alton travels will be available at beallmansion.com/blog and facebook.com/BeallMansion.

“We are excited to have this icon of travel visiting the Meeting of the Great Rivers All Around Alton area,” Jim and Sandy Belote said. “There is so much to do and so many things to see. It is a privilege to have a part of showcasing this often-overlooked but incredible travel destination.”

Participating B&Bs and inns listed on BedandBreakfast.com will host the chair, chronicling its stay with blog posts and photos on RedChairTravels.com.

It all started in winter 2012 with a single image. Woods Hole Inn on Cape Cod innkeeper Beth Colt posted a picture on Facebook of her simple red chair perched on the ice behind her house and watched her page light up with “likes.” The picture was shared on the Facebook page of a nature photographer from California, who was inspired by the image to visit the Woods Hole Inn and took an amazing second photo of the chair on a local beach.

Throughout 2012 and early 2013, the chair developed a personality of its own being photographed by innkeepers in communities from one end of New England to the other. Starting in Cape Cod, the chair journeyed throughout the six New England states on a nine-month tour.

“This chair is the little engine that could,” Colt said. “I could never have imagined that it would travel so far, to every corner of America, all on the kindness and hospitality of innkeepers. It’s a barn-raising of sorts; the sharing of a piece of Americana.”

illinoisbnb.com

