Pie auction and luncheon to benefit Encounter choir

ALTON — Treat your taste buds and support a local ministry celebrating its 45th season in 2017. A Luncheon and Pie Auction will support the Encounter Youth Choir from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Main Street United Methodist Church, 1400 Main St. in Alton. Reservations are not needed and the event is open to all.

A lunch of homemade chicken and dumplings, green beans, coleslaw, dinner rolls, tea, lemonade and coffee will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The live auction begins at noon, featuring donated pies and desserts from local businesses, members of the church and parents of Encounter students. A donation of $7 for the lunch is suggested and carry-outs are available.

Encounter is an ecumenical ministry of the church and is made up of about 85 high school students from six schools and more than 30 local churches. This season, Encounter will present the musical “At the Cross (Love Ran Red)” by Bradley Knight in more than a dozen performances starting Easter Sunday through early August. The opening performances will be at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 16, at the church. They will also perform this spring and summer at churches in Alton, Godfrey, Jerseyville and Highland.

For information, call the church at (618) 462-2495.

encounteryouthchoir.org

