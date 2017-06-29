Pippin comes to Alfresco stage

Magic may be in the air, but Curtains Up Theatre Company is bringing it to life.

Roger O. Hirson and Stephen Schwartz’s Tony Award-winning musical “Pippin” will be at the Alfresco Arts Center in Granite City on July 14, 15, 21 and 22. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

Director and choreographer Jeffrey Yapp-Ellis has had this show on his radar for 24 years.

“I talked to Curtains Up a couple of years ago when I directed ‘Chicago’ and told them this is a show I have been wanting to do for a long time,” he said. “It’s been evolving in my head for over 2 1/2 decades.”

“Pippin” has had numerous interpretations since its debut, so there is no single correct explanation of the musical’s meaning. Overall, the show has a mysterious performance troupe, led by a leading player-narrator to tell the story of Pippin, a young prince and scholar who wishes for a life of meaning and significance. He does not want to waste his time in common pursuits.

“Without giving away too much about the concept that underlies the show, this ragtag group of performers are touring and will do this production wherever they can find a space and entice someone to play Pippin,” Yapp-Ellis said. “Every time they do the show, they convey a bare-boned theater with begged, borrowed and stolen props and costumes. Everything is very minimal. The theme of this is very much timeless and speaks to every walk of life.”

Audiences can expect a very broad, presentational theater style with a lot of panache and flair. However, this show has adult content and is not suitable for younger children.

Cast members include Colin Dowd (Pippin), Mitch Ellis-Yapp (Leading Player), Christy Luster (Catherine), Carrie Wenos Priesmeyer (Fastrada), David McCausland (Charles), Diane Wingerter (Bethe), Jack Rimar (Lewis), Kayla Oberkfell (Theo) and David Hunter (stagehand). The ensemble includes Dawn Schmid, Brooke McGaughey, Elizabeth Semko, Connor McDonald, Evante Rickman, Jacob Cowley and Tyler Jewell.

“This cast is phenomenal,” Yapp-Ellis said. “Some of the greatest talent within the St. Louis area is in this show. They are just attacking the show with a great deal of passion and excitement at 150 percent. They are excited about the concept that underlies the show and they are working their tails off. It’s been an exciting process.”

Dowd, a Curtains Up veteran, says this process has been an adventure.

“I love the show and think it’s a really interesting story,” he said. “Trying to relate Pippin to the everyday man has been a challenge, but it’s been a lot of fun.”

Ellis-Yapp agrees and looks forward to presenting his character to a live audience.

“I think it’s going to be exciting and enjoyable,” he said. “Honestly, this is not a role I ever saw myself doing. I’ve seen ‘Pippin’ a couple of times and it didn’t really have much of an impact on me, but when Jeffrey told me his vision, the whole thing clicked for me. I am thrilled to be doing this role.”

Just like every show, there are challenges, and one of the biggest among this cast is dancing.

“I am not a dancer,” Dowd said. “Luckily, the way we are kind of framing the show, Pippin is not a great dancer. So, it works out pretty well.”

“When you do community theater, a lot of times, you don’t know what to expect when you have auditions,” Yapp-Ellis said. “Sometimes you get people you need and sometimes you don’t. I am really lucky to have gotten a small group of wonderful performers. What they are not familiar with, they are working really hard. Some of the younger, greener cast members who do not have a lot of experience are learning and watching from the more seasoned people in the cast. It’s fun for me to see them grow from where they were at the beginning of the process to where they are now.”

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, and are available through the Curtain’s Up website or at the Alfresco box office.

