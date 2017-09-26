Plane and vehicle show to return to St. Louis Regional Airport

EAST ALTON— The 23rd annual Open House Wings & Wheels Fly In and Car Show will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at St. Louis Regional Airport, 8 Terminal Drive.

This year, Big Foot Driver and Monster Truck Hall of Famer Jim Kramer will be there with Bigfoot 8, the world’s first tube chassis monster truck. It is a truck that revolutionized the industry and is now the standard bearer for Firestone Tires. The car show will also include hot rods, antique automobiles, custom cars, and motorcycles.

The Fly In, sponsored by EAA Chapter 864, traditionally hosts an assortment of general aviation planes including Cessna, Piper and Beach aircraft, a number of ultra lights, and helicopters.

Children of all ages will be able to enjoy watching radio-controlled aerial acrobatics with the East Side RC Club’s extensive selection of model airplanes and helicopters. On the other side of the tarmac, the Amateur Radio Emergency Service will set up a live broadcast demonstration.

Families are welcome to bring picnic baskets or enjoy barbecue ribs, hamburgers, hot dogs and other tasty treats from the EAA Club and other vendors. Full meals will be available at the airport’s restaurant, the High Flyers Grille.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, the cars will be gone but from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., children ages 8-17 can come by with their parents for free flights sponsored by the EAA Chapter 864 Young Eagles.

