Play to explore how autism affects families

ALTON | What constitutes a “normal” family? The play “Falling” explores the daily joys, sorrows, setbacks, and triumphs of family life with an autistic young man at its heartfelt center.

The need for balance, unconditional love, boundaries and sacrifice are presented in all its messy honesty, and captures the essence of what “family” really means. Starring Bankside Repertory Theatre Company members Chrissy Calkins Steele and Geoff Callaway, along with Jack Janssen, Tommy Nolan and Hannah LePoidevin, Deanna Jent’s play shines a warm light on both the dramatic and comedic elements of daily life.

As society learns more about the autism spectrum, a more compassionate view of humanity naturally grows. What drew director Sue Ellen Coughtry to this piece is the challenge for a deeper love and acceptance of everyone. Sometimes it starts with family members, and those families dealing with autism will recognize and enjoy this play, noting they are not alone in their efforts to love and care for their children, brothers, and sisters.

The Jacoby Arts Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, and closed Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, visit the website or call (618) 462-5222.

“Falling”

WHEN: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays; April 19-28

WHERE: Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton

TICKETS: Students, $10; general admission Thursdays, $15; general admission Fridays and Saturdays, $20

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter