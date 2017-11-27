Play to tell Easter story from Satan’s perspective

ALTON — Jesus Christ was considered a radical in his day, a subversive who preached about taking care of the sick and poor and who cast out the moneymakers from the temple. Governments don’t like subversives and do what they can to control or eliminate them.

Renowned satirist, playwright and actor Justin Butcher combined those concepts and put his own spin on them. The result is his 2016 one-act play, “The Devil’s Passion,” the Easter story told from Satan’s perspective.

John O’Hagan will perform the American premiere of “The Devil’s Passion” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8-9, and Thursday to Saturday, Dec. 14-16, at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway. O’Hagan, the lead and solo actor, will offer post-performance discussions. The play runs about 90 minutes without an intermission.

“The Devil’s Passion” is a distinctive look at a story that’s been told many times. In this version, the last days of Christ are presented as a counter-terrorism operation. Satan is an intelligence chief fighting extremism in the Middle East, and his operatives are closing in on the “radical preacher and populist demagogue Y’shua Bar-Yessuf,” better known as Jesus. Satan is the only character in the play but within the play, he takes on the role of other key figures from Christ’s life.

O’Hagan’s mother-in-law saw the play in London last spring and urged him to read it. He was immediately drawn to the play and felt compelled to do it.

“It’s a unique and modern look (on Christ’s story),” O’Hagan said. “It sets on the head ideas we have about certain cultures and gives us a fresh perspective. Unless we’re careful, we miss an opportunity to think what it means to be part of a global society,”

O’Hagan has done one-person shows previously and finds them challenging.

“I much prefer to work with other actors, but this story is just so incredibly important today,” he said. “There’s a progression that Satan goes through and he learns some very interesting things. That journey happens for him so it makes sense for it to be a single actor.”

He acknowledged it’s an unusual play for the Christmas season.

“It’s not ‘A Christmas Carol’ but it reaffirms and realigns what is important about the holiday season,” he said.

O’Hagan, an associate professor of theater at Principia College, has worked professionally as an actor and director for numerous companies, including Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Boise Contemporary Theatre, and Portland Repertory Theatre. In contrast to the diabolical Satan, he most recently played the brilliant and iconic Sherlock Holmes in St. Louis’ Insight Theatre Company’s new production of “Baskerville: A Sherlock Homes Mystery.”

O’Hagan is a founding member of Bankside Repertory Theatre and a member of Actor’s Equity Association. This is Bankside Rep’s third season as a company and its third season with Jacoby. The five core ensemble members bring a level of professional acting experience in big cities — New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston — seldom seen in smaller communities.

Tickets are $10 for students with a valid ID on any evening. Regular admission is $15 on Thursdays and $20 on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at the Jacoby website. Seating on risers is limited to 50 and is first-come, first-seated. Doors open 30 minutes in advance.

jacobyartscenter.org/tickets

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter